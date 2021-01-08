January 8, 2021 - Citing rising rates of COVID-19 in Chatham County, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students will not return to in-person instruction on Jan. 11, 2021 as initially planned. The COVID transmission data does not support a return to in-person instruction at this time and all students will remain in virtual learning.
Staff will continue to report to their assigned worksite unless approved for remote work by medical exemption, and teachers will continue to teach from their classrooms while students are learning virtually from home.
When the District recessed for winter break, it was their hope that metrics would stabilize following the increase after the Thanksgiving break. Instead, all three of the indicators that are monitored by SCCPSS - Community Transmission Index, Percentage of Positive Tests, and Daily Case Rate per 100,000 – are in the red zone and rising. Chatham County data can be found by accessing this web link: https://covid19.gachd.org/covid-19-data-and-charts/.
Based on the Nov. 4, 2020, Board action that set the thresholds for a return to virtual instruction, students will remain in virtual learning until at least one of the indicators exits the red zone for 14 days. District officials will continue to monitor key metrics daily and will make an announcement regarding a return to in-person instruction through established communication channels, the District website, and social media channels.
SCCPSS urges the community to continue to wear masks over your nose and mouth, maintain proper social distance (at least 6 feet), wash your hands frequently, be mindful of group settings, and seek medical attention if you are not feeling well.
More information is available at sccpss.com.
**This message does not apply to Charter Schools. If your child attends one of the five Charter schools operating in Savannah-Chatham, please consult your Charter school for applicable schedules.
