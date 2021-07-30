July 30, 2021 - Beginning next Thursday, Aug. 5, the once-weekly vaccination clinic will be relocated to nearby Fire Station #3 at 121 East Oglethorpe Avenue in downtown Savannah. The Coastal Health District's mobile vaccination program was previously available at the Savannah Civic Center.
The schedule will remain unchanged, with vaccinations available each Thursday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There is no cost for vaccination, and anyone age 12 and older can be vaccinated. The site offers Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required, and walk ups are welcome. You can begin the registration process at chdcovidvax.org or by calling the COVID-19 vaccine call center at 912-230-5506.
Free COVID-19 testing by public health will continue at the Savannah Civic Center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and every first and third Saturday of the month from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Due to increased demand for testing, pre-registration is strongly encouraged but not required. Information is available at www.covidtestsavannah.org or by calling the COVID-19 testing call center at 912-230-9744.
For more information about COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunities in the Coastal Health District, visit covid19.gachd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.