July 8, 2022 - Beginning next week, the Bryan and Chatham County Health Departments will expand their COVID vaccination programs to include vaccine for young children. Chatham County will offer the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 6 months of age or older. The Bryan County Health Department will offer Moderna vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years, and anyone age 12 and older. The Bryan County Health Department does not currently have Moderna vaccine available for ages 6-11 but expects to add that age group soon.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled online by visiting chdcovidvax.org and clicking the link for appointments in your preferred county, or you may call your county health department for assistance. COVID vaccinations for young children are already available in Glynn and Camden Counties, and additional counties should begin vaccinating this age group soon.
“We have been eagerly awaiting our shipment of Pfizer vaccine for young children so we could begin offering vaccine protection to these kids,” said Dr. Sierra Peebles, Nurse Manager of the Chatham County Health Department. “I know there are some parents who will be excited to hear this news.”
Bryan County Nurse Manager Laurie Mehlhorn agreed. “Not all pharmacies or doctor’s office have COVID vaccine for very young children, so we’re glad to fill this role. Vaccination is the best way to protect your kids, so we hope parents will take advantage of this opportunity.”
While children are typically at lower risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, it is still possible. Tens of thousands of children and teens have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines are typically mild and subside in one to two days.
You do not have to be a local resident to be vaccinated at our county health departments. There is no out-of-pocket cost for COVID vaccination regardless of insurance status. For more information and the latest on availability, visit covid19.gachd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.