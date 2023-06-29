June 29, 2023 - The Coastal Health District is moving the Chatham County drive-through COVID-19 testing site to a new location. Beginning Monday, July 3, drive-through PCR testing will be available in the parking lot of the Chatham County Health Department located at 1395 Eisenhower Dr. in Savannah. The new site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This Friday, June 30, will be the final day for drive-through testing at the current site on the Georgia Tech Campus in west Chatham County. “We’ve operated a testing site in that Pooler location since September of 2021, and we are very grateful to Georgia Tech for allowing us to use the space for so long,” said Dr. Chris Rustin, Chatham County Public Health Administrator. “That location is needed for other purposes now, which is why we’re moving the testing service to our health department parking lot. Testing demand is currently low, so we don’t expect the move to have a negative impact on our operations at the clinic.”

