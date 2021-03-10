March 10, 2021 - Beginning March 15, 2021, the following populations will be eligible for COVID vaccination in Georgia:
- Adults aged 55 and over
- Individuals with disabilities
- Individuals aged 16 years and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Note: Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children aged 16 and older. Conditions include:
- Asthma
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular Disease
- COPD
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Heart Conditions
- Immunocompromised State
- Liver Disease
- Neurologic Conditions
- Overweight and Obesity
- Pulmonary Fibrosis
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Thalassemia
Registration for individuals who meet those categories will begin the morning of March 15. Visit covid19.gachd.org for more information.
