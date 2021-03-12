March 12, 2021 - Appointments are now available for 7 different COVID-19 vaccination clinics happening throughout Chatham County on Saturday, March 13. Six of the clinics will offer the new Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, and one clinic will offer Pfizer.
First availability was given to local educators, school staff, and childcare workers. Now the remaining appointments are available to anyone who currently qualifies for vaccination. This includes all adults over the age of 65 and their caregivers, educators/school staff in pre-K through 12th grade, early childcare center employees, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, parents of children with complex medical conditions, funeral home workers, healthcare workers, emergency first responders, and residents/staff of long-term care facilities.
A list of events is available online at www.gachd.org/march13/.
“These are the first public mass vaccination clinics in our area that will utilize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “This vaccine offers a one-and-done vaccination experience because you don’t need to return for a second dose and the side effects are generally milder. It’s a great option for anyone, but especially folks with busy schedules who need protection in just a single visit.”
Participating providers include the Chatham County Health Department, Coastal Care Partners, Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Georgetown Drug Company, Hospice Savannah, J.C. Lewis Primary Healthcare, Memorial Health, Pooler Pharmacy, St. Josephs/Candler Health System, and the Coastal Health District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.