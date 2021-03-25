March 25, 2021 - As COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available, Coastal Care Partners is working to make vaccination scheduling more convenient.
“This week, we have worked with Village Walk Pharmacy to open up more appointments at the Skidaway Clinic and provide Pfizer vaccines to Chatham County residents ages 16 and older,” Amy and Scott Pierce, co-owners of Coastal Care Partners said.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that Georgia residents ages 16 and older would be eligible for the vaccine beginning Thursday, March 25.
“We are now scheduling appointments for Chatham County residents meeting the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) criteria at healthyskidaway.com,” Scott Pierce noted.
In addition to offering vaccines at the clinic, My Nurse Now / Coastal Care Partners are available to come to area businesses for onsite vaccination clinics.
“We know that scheduling can be a challenge for people who work full-time, which is why we offer onsite visits for local businesses. Yesterday for example, we went to JCB,” according to Scott Pierce. Local businesses interested in learning more about an onsite vaccination clinic can contact Scott Pierce at 912.999.1967.
Coastal Care Partners has traveled to other vaccination sites in recent weeks, including vaccination clinics at several Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, where they vaccinated more than 1,000 teachers and staff.
The company continues to work with Dr. Conley, owner of Lo-Cost Pharmacy and Skidaway Village Pharmacy, on these various efforts. As of March 23, they had administered more than 9,300 COVID-19 vaccinations. Their efforts and their donation of manpower and other resources are designed to help vaccinate as many people as possible, and take some of the pressure off of the Chatham County Health Department Clinic.
