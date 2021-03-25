March 25, 2021 - Chatham County, in collaboration with local universities, faith-based organizations, and non-profits, is continuing to provide free transportation for Chatham County residents who have appointments at the State of Georgia Mass Vaccination Site.
Chatham County residents that have an appointment at the State Mass Vaccination Site and have no other means of transportation can call 912-856-4563 to reserve their free transport. The Transportation Hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm. Transportation reservations are required by 3pm the day prior to the resident’s scheduled appointment. Residents wishing to use this service are encouraged to call as soon as possible. ADA accessible vans and buses are available, upon request, for residents that require additional assistance.
Appointments are necessary for effective scheduling of transportation and efficiency once on site. For transportation assistance, please schedule a vaccination appointment through myvaccinegeorgia.com or by calling 844-276-2906. Once the appointment is scheduled, please contact the Transportation Hotline to coordinate the date and time for pickup.
