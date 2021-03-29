March 29, 2021 - COVID-19 testing by public health at the Savannah Civic Center will shift from a drive-through model to walk-up testing two days per week.
Beginning March 31, walk-up testing will be offered every Wednesday and Thursday. Individuals may come on foot or may park in the Civic Center parking lot and walk into the testing site. Drive-through testing will continue to be offered each Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, as well as two Saturdays per month.
Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the Civic Center are not required, but you can pre-register for a test at www.covidtestsavannah.com.
There is no out-of-pocket charge for COVID-19 testing at the Civic Center site. Health insurance will be billed for those with insurance, but insurance is not required, and no one will be charged a fee.
The Civic Center site testing hours are:
- Monday: Drive-through testing 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday: Drive-through testing 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Wednesday: Walk-up testing 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday: Walk-up testing 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Friday: Drive-through testing 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Every first and third Saturday of each month: Drive-through testing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.