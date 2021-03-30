March 30, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm and Coastal Care Partners/My Nurse Now announced that they are partnering to help more Savannahians access COVID-19 vaccinations. Beginning this week and continuing through April, Coastal Care Partners/My Nurse Now will be conducting vaccine clinics in the parking lot of The Eichholz Law Firm’s office at 319 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah. Coastal Care Partners/My Nurse Now is offering the Pfizer vaccine, and appointments are available online at mynursenow.com. Return appointments for the second dose will be scheduled during the first appointment.
“With the Governor’s announcement that all Georgians 16 years and older are now eligible to be vaccinated, we saw an opportunity to increase availability and convenience for people in our area,” says Scott Pierce, Co-Owner and COO, Coastal Care Partners/My Nurse Now.
“The Eichholz Law Firm is proud to partner with Coastal Care Partners to offer locals a safe, convenient location to get their vaccinations,” said David Eichholz, Managing Partner, The Eichholz Law Firm.
