March 8, 2021 - Local healthcare providers in Chatham County are partnering to offer several mass vaccination clinics for educators and school staff. The clinics will be held in various locations throughout Chatham County the weekend of March 13-14. Details are being shared directly with educators and school staff through local public and private school administrators.
Participating providers include the Chatham County Health Department, Coastal Care Partners, Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Georgetown Drug Company, Hospice Savannah, J.C. Lewis Primary Healthcare, Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah (at GenerationOne location), Pooler Pharmacy, St. Josephs/Candler Health System, and the Coastal Health District.
“Our teachers and school employees play such a critical role in our local communities, and we need to offer vaccination opportunities that won’t disrupt instructional time,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “This partnership among healthcare providers is a great example of a community response to a community-wide health emergency.”
All other Georgians eligible for vaccination can make an appointment with local healthcare providers during regular clinic hours. Appointments with the Coastal Health District can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling 912-230-5506 during business hours.
