May 11, 2022 - Over the counter COVID-19 test kits are convenient and offer quick results, and now they’re available for free at your local county health department in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh Counties. The tests, also called at-home tests or self-tests, can be taken anywhere, and work whether or not you have symptoms. The rapid antigen tests give results in just a few minutes and do not need to be dropped off at a laboratory.
“Testing is a valuable tool for protecting our communities,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “It’s a good idea to take a COVID test if you start having symptoms, if you’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, or if you’re going to gather with a group of people and want to make sure you’re not infected. We’re excited to increase access to these at-home tests, making them available for free to everyone in our communities.”
To get a free at-home test kit, visit one of the local county health departments or CARE centers in the 8-county Coastal Health District and request a test kit. Each individual can receive up to 10 free tests. You do not have to provide health insurance information and no ID checks are required. For more information about how to use a self-test kit and what to do if you test positive, visit coastalhealthdistrict.com/selftest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.