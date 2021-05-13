May 13, 2021 - The Chatham County Health Department is partnering with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) to offer pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the county. The first two mobile clinics will be held this weekend.
On Friday, May 14 the vaccine will be available at Peña Barbershop at 11709 Largo Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, May 15 from 1-4 p.m., vaccine will be available at MedBank at 836 East 65th Street in Savannah. More sites and dates are being scheduled and will be posted online at chdcovidvax.org and savannahvax.coreresponse.org .
Pre-registration is preferred but not required, and walk-ups are welcome. The site will offer Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and up. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the clinic. There is no cost for vaccination.
“Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic, but we recognize there are barriers to vaccination like lack of transportation or difficulty with online scheduling,” said Dr. Chris Rustin, Administrator of the Chatham County Health Department. “We’re excited to partner with CORE and bring vaccine directly to our residents, erasing many of these obstacles.”
CORE and the Health Department are working with businesses and organizations around the county to identify additional locations for mobile clinics, with a special focus on hard-to-reach populations. “We look forward to meeting individuals where they are, in their communities, to make their COVID-19 vaccination experience convenient, accessible and pleasant,” said Ashila Jiwani, CORE GA Operations Manager.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit covid19.gachd.org. For more information about CORE, visit coreresponse.org.
