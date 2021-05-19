May 19, 2021 - The Coastal Health District is now scheduling appointments for special Pfizer vaccine clinics at 7 county health department locations. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for individuals as young as 12 years of age.
“Several of our clinics typically offer Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 and older, but we want to be sure our younger residents have the opportunity for vaccination, too,” said Paige Lightsey, Immunization Coordinator for the Coastal Health District. “That’s why we’re offering special Pfizer clinics, so everyone 12 and older will have access to the vaccine.”
The Pfizer clinics will be offered in Bryan, Camden, Effingham, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh Counties. Glynn and Chatham Counties already offer Pfizer during normal clinic hours.
These special Pfizer clinics are not limited to teens; adults who would like to receive Pfizer can also schedule appointments. There is no cost for the vaccine. Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling 912-230-5506. Walk-ins are welcome, but subject to vaccine availability at the time of the clinic.
“Now is a great time to get your child vaccinated,” said Lightsey. “By starting the two-dose vaccine series now, your child will be fully vaccinated and protected when school begins in the fall.”
Pfizer vaccine requires two doses. You’ll be scheduled for your second dose of vaccine three weeks after receiving your first dose at the clinic.
Pfizer/Teen Clinics for Ages 12+
Bryan County Health Department – Pembroke
- 430 Ledford Street in Pembroke
- Wednesday, June 2, 1-4 pm
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
Bryan County Health Department – Richmond Hill
- 66 Captain Matthew Freeman Drive in Richmond Hill
- Tuesday, May 25, 1-4 pm
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
Camden County Health Department – St. Marys
- 905 Dilworth Street in St. Marys
- Wednesday, May 26, 1-4 pm
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
Effingham County Health Department
- 802 Hwy. 199 South in Springfield
- Friday, May 28, 8 am – 12 pm
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
Liberty County Health Department
- 1113 East Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville
- Tuesday, May 25, 8:30-11:30 am
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
Long County Health Department
- 584 North Macon Street in Ludowici
- Tuesday, May 25, 1-4 pm
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
McIntosh County Health Department
- 1335 Georgia Hwy. 57 in Townsend
- Wednesday, May 26, 1-4 pm
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
