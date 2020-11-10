November 10, 2020 - The Salvation Army of Savannah (TSA) has launched their annual Red Kettle Campaign with an ambitious fundraising goal of $300,000 in order to ‘Rescue Christmas.’ An anonymous donor has offered to match every dollar given to the iconic red kettles.
The Red Kettle Campaign is the best way for the local community to get involved with The Salvation Army’s mission of ‘Doing the Most Good.’ Without this support, The Salvation Army could not provide desperately needed food and lodging to people in need in our region year-round. The funds raised through the organization’s holiday fundraiser are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.
Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree.
At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores and the decline in foot traffic, TSA has a limited amount of time this year to ring kettles. There will only be 26 kettles throughout Savannah this year starting November 19th. TSA could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable. To put this in perspective, last year $250,000 was raised locally through 42 red kettles.
Since March, TSA has provided more than 23,000 meals, safe shelter to 5,285 individuals, and emotional and spiritual support to over 150 people in need. Now more than ever, they’re making it safer and simpler to donate in order to support the most vulnerable in the Coastal Empire.
Supporters can now donate to the red kettles at every location through Apple and Google Pay using their phone for a secure and easy payment option. Donations are also welcomed via the online donation platform at www.RedKettleSAV.givesmart.com or by texting “RedKettleSAV” to 76278. Through this platform, supporters can set up their own virtual Red Kettle to share among family, friends, and coworkers. Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the greater Savannah community.
“The Red Kettle Campaign is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and it is crucial we meet our ambitious 2020 fundraising goal of $300,000. With more people hurting and fewer Red Kettles to help them, donors’ generosity helps rescue Christmas for the most vulnerable,” said The Salvation Army of Savannah’s Major Paul Egan. “Our organization expects to see a greater need for our services - more than any in recent history. That is why we are immensely grateful to our anonymous donor who has recognized this need and has provided us with the opportunity to double the amount we raise. In order to take advantage of this generous support, we urge all community members to donate as much as possible when they see a red kettle around town or to donate online. Every dollar goes straight back to the Savannah community - which needs your support now more than ever.”
The Salvation Army is always in need of volunteers to ring the kettles at partner locations during the holiday season to ensure more funds are raised during this campaign to benefit their mission. A volunteer bell ringer raises more donations on average, but less than 10% of bell ringers are volunteers. One hour of bell ringing can provide a meal for a family of four, and an entire day of ringing (8 hours) can provide lodging for a family of four for one month.
One of the best ways to help during the Red Kettle Campaign is to sign up as an individual or group for a week of volunteering. Volunteer shifts are 8 hours a day with hours from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Flexible volunteer opportunities are available for scheduling at www.registertoring.com.
The Salvation Army has served greater Savannah for the past 120 years and has always supported the most vulnerable in our community. Whether the community is affected by COVID-19, hurricanes, floods, fires or the Spanish influenza that impacted the world over a century ago, The Salvation Army continues to serve those who need it the most. For more information about TSA, please visit www.salvationarmygeorgia.org/savannah/ or call 912-200-3004.
