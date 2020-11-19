November 19, 2020 - Thanksgiving is typically a day focused on gathering to share a meal. Unfortunately, getting together with those outside of your immediate household carries a greater risk of spreading COVID-19, which is why public health officials encourage alternative ways to share this day of thanks with family and friends.
“I know it’s tough to think about staying away from extended family on Thanksgiving, but even small gatherings could prompt a jump in positive cases of COVID-19,” said Health Director for the Coastal Health District, Lawton Davis, M.D. “As tired as we all are of this pandemic, it’s important to remember that it’s not over and the more precautions we continue to take, the better.”
Please consider the following tips to make Thanksgiving safer in 2020:
- Host a virtual Thanksgiving meal with friends and family who don’t live with you. Invite people to share their favorite recipes and show off the dishes they prepared.
- Participate in a gratitude activity, like writing down things you are grateful for and sharing with your friends and family.
- If you do plan to host a celebration with others, limit the numbers of attendees and set up outside if possible. If gathering indoors with others, make sure to open windows.
- Ask guests to bring their own food and drink. If food is intended for sharing, have one person serve.
- If you plan to travel, check restrictions before you go. Some places require visitors to quarantine upon arrival. Take extra masks and hand sanitizer.
- Always wear a mask in public settings or with people outside your household and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
Additional information can be found at cdc.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.