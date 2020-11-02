November 2, 2020 - Chatham County Board of Commission Chairman Al Scott extended the County-wide State of Emergency requiring the use of masks or face coverings. The extension went into effect at 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2020, and will remain in effect for 30 days unless further modified or rescinded. Under the order, municipalities can impose a more restrictive order as it relates to COVID-19.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.