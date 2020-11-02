November 2, 2020 - Chatham County Board of Commission Chairman Al Scott extended the County-wide State of Emergency requiring the use of masks or face coverings. The extension went into effect at 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2020, and will remain in effect for 30 days unless further modified or rescinded. Under the order, municipalities can impose a more restrictive order as it relates to COVID-19.
Nov. 2 - Chatham County Extends the County-wide State of Emergency Requiring the Use of Masks or Face Coverings
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
