November 2, 2020 - On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Civic Center testing site will be closed due to election day activities. COVID-19 testing on that day will be available by appointment at the Chatham County Health Department, 1395 Eisenhower Drive. Appointments will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Every Wednesday, the Chatham County Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing at varying locations by appointment. On Wednesday, Nov. 4, testing will be available by appointment at the Tompkins Regional Center, 2333 Ogeechee Road in the Cuyler-Brownville neighborhood of Savannah. Appointments will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Appointments can be scheduled online or by telephone:
- Schedule online: covid19.dph.ga.gov
- Schedule by phone: call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-912-230-9744 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Due to space limitations, appointments are REQUIRED for testing at these two locations. Please arrive no more than 5 minutes early for your scheduled appointment.
