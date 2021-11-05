November 5, 2021 - The public health COVID-19 testing site at the Savannah Civic Center will be closed this Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Access to the facility will be restricted by road closures related to the Rock n Roll Marathon.
The testing site will reopen with normal operating hours on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. For more information about COVID-19 testing in the Coastal Health District, please visit gachd.org/covidtest.
