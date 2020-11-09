November 9, 2020 - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia continues to partner with several locations in Chatham and Effingham County to provide Grab & Go Meals for Children. Service is for children 18 years old and younger.

The locations below are open for distribution and will operate Monday through Friday except for First Bryan Baptist Church.

Follow them on Facebook @Help.End.Hunger.GA for the latest updates to the Grab & Go schedule and the weekly menu for lunch.

Chatham County

YMCA

West Broad Street YMCA

Breakfast & Supper

1101 May St, Savannah

3:30pm – 4:30pm

Sites

Port Wentworth Leisure Services

Breakfast & Lunch

101 Turnberry St.

Port Wentworth

11:30am – 12:30pm

Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club

Breakfast & Lunch

510 E Charlton St. Savannah

11:00am – 12:30pm

Salvation Army

Breakfast & Lunch

3000 Bee Rd. Savannah

11:15am – 12:15pm

Children of Purpose @ Jesus First Community Church

Breakfast & Lunch

2202 US Highway 80 W

Garden City

11:00am – 12:00pm

First Bryan Baptist Church

Breakfast & Lunch

Tues, Wed, Fri

575 W Bryan St. Savannah

10:30am – 12:00pm

Performance Initiatives

Breakfast & Lunch

2653 Causton Bluff Dr. Savannah

11:45am - 1:00pm

Cooper Center

Breakfast & Lunch

700 Davis Ave.

Garden City

11:00am – 12:00pm

Urban Hope 2

Breakfast & Supper

106 E. 37th St. Savannah

3:30 – 4:30pm

Live Oak Public Libraries

Bull Street

Breakfast & Lunch

2002 Bull St.

Savannah

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Carnegie

Breakfast & Lunch

537 E. Henry St. Savannah

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Garden City

Breakfast & Lunch

104 Sunshine Ave. Garden City

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Pooler

Breakfast & Lunch

216 South Rogers St. Savannah

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Southwest Chatham

Breakfast & Lunch

14097 Abercorn St. Savannah

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Islands

Breakfast & Lunch

50 Johnny Mercer Blvd. Savannah

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Community Centers

Cloverdale

Breakfast & Lunch

1919 Cynthia St. 

Savannah

11:00am – 12:00pm

Eastside

Breakfast & Lunch

415 Goebel Ave. 

Savannah

11:00am – 12:00pm

Liberty City Center

Breakfast & Lunch

1401 Mills B. Lane Blvd.

Savannah 

11:00am – 12:00pm

Tremont

Breakfast & Lunch

2015 Paige Ave. 

Savannah

11:00am – 12:00pm

Windsor Forest Center

Breakfast & Lunch

308 Briarcliff Circle

Savannah

11:00am – 12:00pm

Carver Heights

Breakfast & Supper

905 Collat St.

Savannah

2:30 – 3:30pm

Crusader

Breakfast & Supper

81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd.

Savannah

2:30 – 3:30pm

Delaware

Breakfast & Supper

1815 Lincoln St.

Savannah

2:30 – 3:30pm

Moses Jackson

Breakfast & Supper

1401 Richards St.

Savannah

2:30 – 3:30pm

Tatemville

Breakfast & Lunch

333 Coleman St.

Savannah

11:00am – 12:00pm

Tompkins

Breakfast & Supper

2333 Ogeechee Rd.

Savannah

2:30 – 3:30pm

W.W. Law Regional Ctr

Breakfast & Supper

909 East Bolton St.

Savannah

2:30 – 3:30pm

Woodville Center

Breakfast & Lunch

127 Darling St.

Savannah

11:00am – 12:00pm

Effingham County

Effingham YMCA

Breakfast & Supper

1224 Patriot Dr.

Rincon

3:30-4:30pm

Rincon Library

Breakfast & Supper

17th St. & Highway 21 Rincon

2:30pm – 3:30pm

Springfield Library

Breakfast & Lunch

810 Highway 119 South Springfield

1:30pm – 2:30pm

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.