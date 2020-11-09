November 9, 2020 - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia continues to partner with several locations in Chatham and Effingham County to provide Grab & Go Meals for Children. Service is for children 18 years old and younger.
The locations below are open for distribution and will operate Monday through Friday except for First Bryan Baptist Church.
Follow them on Facebook @Help.End.Hunger.GA for the latest updates to the Grab & Go schedule and the weekly menu for lunch.
Chatham County
YMCA
West Broad Street YMCA
Breakfast & Supper
1101 May St, Savannah
3:30pm – 4:30pm
Sites
Port Wentworth Leisure Services
Breakfast & Lunch
101 Turnberry St.
Port Wentworth
11:30am – 12:30pm
Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club
Breakfast & Lunch
510 E Charlton St. Savannah
11:00am – 12:30pm
Salvation Army
Breakfast & Lunch
3000 Bee Rd. Savannah
11:15am – 12:15pm
Children of Purpose @ Jesus First Community Church
Breakfast & Lunch
2202 US Highway 80 W
Garden City
11:00am – 12:00pm
First Bryan Baptist Church
Breakfast & Lunch
Tues, Wed, Fri
575 W Bryan St. Savannah
10:30am – 12:00pm
Performance Initiatives
Breakfast & Lunch
2653 Causton Bluff Dr. Savannah
11:45am - 1:00pm
Cooper Center
Breakfast & Lunch
700 Davis Ave.
Garden City
11:00am – 12:00pm
Urban Hope 2
Breakfast & Supper
106 E. 37th St. Savannah
3:30 – 4:30pm
Live Oak Public Libraries
Bull Street
Breakfast & Lunch
2002 Bull St.
Savannah
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Carnegie
Breakfast & Lunch
537 E. Henry St. Savannah
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Garden City
Breakfast & Lunch
104 Sunshine Ave. Garden City
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Pooler
Breakfast & Lunch
216 South Rogers St. Savannah
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Southwest Chatham
Breakfast & Lunch
14097 Abercorn St. Savannah
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Islands
Breakfast & Lunch
50 Johnny Mercer Blvd. Savannah
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Community Centers
Cloverdale
Breakfast & Lunch
1919 Cynthia St.
Savannah
11:00am – 12:00pm
Eastside
Breakfast & Lunch
415 Goebel Ave.
Savannah
11:00am – 12:00pm
Liberty City Center
Breakfast & Lunch
1401 Mills B. Lane Blvd.
Savannah
11:00am – 12:00pm
Tremont
Breakfast & Lunch
2015 Paige Ave.
Savannah
11:00am – 12:00pm
Windsor Forest Center
Breakfast & Lunch
308 Briarcliff Circle
Savannah
11:00am – 12:00pm
Carver Heights
Breakfast & Supper
905 Collat St.
Savannah
2:30 – 3:30pm
Crusader
Breakfast & Supper
81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd.
Savannah
2:30 – 3:30pm
Delaware
Breakfast & Supper
1815 Lincoln St.
Savannah
2:30 – 3:30pm
Moses Jackson
Breakfast & Supper
1401 Richards St.
Savannah
2:30 – 3:30pm
Tatemville
Breakfast & Lunch
333 Coleman St.
Savannah
11:00am – 12:00pm
Tompkins
Breakfast & Supper
2333 Ogeechee Rd.
Savannah
2:30 – 3:30pm
W.W. Law Regional Ctr
Breakfast & Supper
909 East Bolton St.
Savannah
2:30 – 3:30pm
Woodville Center
Breakfast & Lunch
127 Darling St.
Savannah
11:00am – 12:00pm
Effingham County
Effingham YMCA
Breakfast & Supper
1224 Patriot Dr.
Rincon
3:30-4:30pm
Rincon Library
Breakfast & Supper
17th St. & Highway 21 Rincon
2:30pm – 3:30pm
Springfield Library
Breakfast & Lunch
810 Highway 119 South Springfield
1:30pm – 2:30pm
