October 1, 2020 - Changes are coming to the Chatham County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing program next week. The specimen collection site at the Savannah Civic Center will have new operational hours beginning Monday, Oct. 5. Every Wednesday, the Civic Center site will close, and testing will instead be offered at varying locations by appointment.
“Each Wednesday, we’ll target a specific area of Chatham County where case numbers are highest, or where more of our at-risk residents live,” said Tammi Brown, Nurse Manager of the Chatham County Health Department. “We want to be sure the people who need testing the most will have easy access to this service.”
On Wednesday, October 7, free testing will be offered from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Midtown Clinic of the Chatham County Health Department at 1602 Drayton St. Due to space limitations, appointments will be REQUIRED for testing on Wednesdays. Please arrive no more than 5 minutes early for your scheduled appointment. You have 2 options for appointment scheduling:
- Schedule Online: covid19.dph.ga.gov. You cannot schedule a test more than two weeks in advance.
- Schedule by Phone: Call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-912-230-9744 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The new operational hours for the Civic Center specimen collection site are listed on the following page. For more information about testing in Chatham County, visit gachd.org/covidtestsav/. For more information about testing in other areas of the Coastal Health District, please visit gachd.og/covidtest/.
No appointment is needed for testing at the Savannah Civic Center at 301 West Oglethorpe Ave.
- Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Wednesday: Closed. Staff conducts testing at varying community locations by appointment
- Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Every 1st and 3rd Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- Saturday schedule for October: 10/3 and 10/17
Walk-up testing begins at 8:30 a.m. for the first 100 people in line. The walk-up line forms on the Montgomery Street side of the Civic Center – please do not line up earlier than 8 a.m. Face coverings must be worn, and individuals must keep 6 feet from others in line. Drive-through testing begins when walk-up testing is complete.
