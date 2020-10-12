October 12, 2020 - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Joseph’s/Candler health system has enhanced or modified its visitor restrictions as part of its plan to treat both COVID-19 patients and acute care patients—safely.
Effective Monday, Oct. 12, St. Joseph’s/Candler is modifying visitor restrictions for certain patients. The updated visitation guidelines are as follows:
- Hospital Visitation: Inpatients will be allowed ONE designated visitor a day during visiting hours. Visiting hours are restricted to six hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Labor and Delivery patients are allowed ONE designated visitor for the duration of their hospital stay, not limited to visiting hours.
- Pediatric patients are allowed TWO designated visitors per patient for the duration of their hospital stay.
- Hospice and end-of-life patients may have immediate family members visit, with no restrictions.
- Surgery patients will be allowed ONE designated visitor for the duration of surgery/recovery
- Emergency Room patients are allowed ONE designated visitor for the duration of their visit.
- Emergency pediatric patients are allowed TWO designated visitors.
- No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed.
- Patients with appointments at the Pooler Campus, Heart and Lung Building, Professional Office Building and off-site outpatient services and physician offices may have ONE visitor accompany them to an appointment. Children with appointments may have TWO designated visitors.
For the safety of patients, co-worker and visitors, visitor restrictions for patients with COVID-19 remain in place. Due to the health risks associated with patients undergoing cancer treatment, visitor restrictions also remain in place for all oncology locations in Savannah and South Carolina. This includes the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion, Bluffton Campus and all additional oncology affiliated practices and locations.
All designated visitors will be screened for COVID-19 and flu symptoms, including temperature checks. Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times.
For more information, go to www.sjchs.org/COVID-19
