October 15, 2021 - The Chatham County Health Department at 1395 Eisenhower Drive will resume normal operations beginning Monday, Oct. 18, providing all public health services.
The health department previously scaled back at that location, offering only essential services to accommodate the demand for COVID-19 booster shots. That demand has stabilized, and health department staff can now provide COVID-19 vaccinations along with all other services. Appointments continue to be required for all services.
COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available at the COVID-19 Vaccination Annex at 1249 Eisenhower Drive, the West Chatham clinic at 171 Crossroads Parkway at Gulfstream, and downtown at Fire Station #3 at 121 East Oglethorpe Avenue.
Days, hours, and vaccine brands vary at each location, visit chdcovidvax.org for more details and to schedule an appointment. For assistance, you may also call the COVID-19 Vaccination Phone Bank at 912-230-5506 Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
