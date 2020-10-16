October 16, 2020 - Every Wednesday, the Chatham County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing at varying locations by appointment. On Wednesday, Oct. 21, testing will take place at the State Farmer's Market, 701 Hwy 80, Savannah, GA 31408 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments can be scheduled online or by telephone:
- Schedule online: covid19.dph.ga.gov
- Schedule by phone: call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-912-230-9744 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Due to space limitations, appointments are REQUIRED for testing on Wednesdays. Please arrive no more than 5 minutes early for your scheduled appointment.
The Savannah Civic Center COVID-19 testing site is closed on Wednesdays, but operational at the following days and times:
- Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Every first and third Saturday of the month from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
No appointment is required for testing at the Savannah Civic Center.
