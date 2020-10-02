October 2, 2020 - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a Drive Thru Food Distribution at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 8 a.m., while supplies last. This is a first come, first served, stay in your car distribution for residents of Chatham County. There will be a variety of non-perishable food, fresh apples, and proteins such as ham and chicken being distributed.
Strict precautionary measures are still being taken to keep staff and the public safe during this distribution. Clients must remain in their cars and have a space cleared in the trunk of their vehicle available for Georgia National Guard to load a box of non-perishable food, fresh produce and protein. They continue to follow the CDC guidelines with respect to social distancing and cannot load into the back seat of your vehicle.
Memorial Stadium is located at 101 John J. Scott Drive. Cars can enter from southbound Skidaway Rd., turning right onto Eisenberg Dr.
Since March 23 and the outbreak of COVID-19, America's Second Harvest has distributed over 15 million lbs of food. If you are interested in helping, please consider donating or hosting a virtual food drive. Your gift will enable them to acquire the most beneficial food and supplies to support our food insecure population. Donations can be made online at www.helpendhunger.org
