October 25, 2021 - Health Departments in the Coastal Health District will begin offering booster shots of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now recommended booster doses for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.
The eligibility rules for Pfizer and Moderna recipients are the same. If you were initially vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer, you are eligible for a booster dose six months after your last dose if you meet at least one of the following criteria:
If you were initially vaccinated with the single dose Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, you are eligible for a booster dose two months after your initial vaccination. No other criteria apply.
Mixing of vaccine brands is allowed; you are permitted to get a booster dose of Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson, regardless of which vaccine you received initially.
Not every health department has every brand of COVID-19 vaccine, and they encourage residents to check the scheduling website, chdcovidvax.org, to see which vaccines are available at each location.
If you need assistance with scheduling, you may call the COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 912-230-5506. The call center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
