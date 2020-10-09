October 9, 2020 - The Chatham County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing next week according to the following revised schedule. Unless otherwise specified, this schedule refers to the Civic Center site.
- Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 10-11: Closed
- Monday, Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day, Oct. 12: Open 8 - 10:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: Open 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: Civic Center site closed; testing at the Health Department Clinic at 1395 Eisenhower Drive from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. by appointment
- Thursday, Oct. 15: No COVID Testing (site closed for drive-through flu clinic)
- Friday, Oct. 16: Open 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 17: Open 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
The site will resume normal hours the following week. For a full schedule, please visit covid19.gachd.org.
