September 9, 2021 - Next Monday, Sept. 13, the Coastal Health District will open a new COVID-19 testing site in Hinesville. The drive-through site at James Brown Park, 800 Tupelo Trail, will offer PCR testing and will be open for specimen collection Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has contracted with Mako Medical, a North Carolina-based company, to provide testing services at the site. Health insurance will be billed for those with insurance, but insurance is not required, and no one will be charged a fee.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended and will help the line move more quickly at the testing site. You can begin the online pre-registration process at gachd.org/covidtest. For scheduling assistance, call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-912-230-9744 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For information about other COVID-19 testing opportunities in Georgia, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health website at dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
