September 14, 2021 - During a press conference on Monday afternoon, representatives from City of Savannah, Chatham County, Chatham Area Transit and Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools System announced a COVID-19 incentive program for employees.
“We have been behind the scenes negotiating and talking of how we can incentivize our employees to get vaccinated so we can help to work to bring down the infection rate that is in our county,” said Chester Ellis, Chatham County Commission Chairman.
Under the incentive program, employees of those organizations will be paid $500 to get the vaccine. Guidelines will be forthcoming with details of the time period for employees to receive the vaccine. The program also applies to employees who have already received the vaccine.
“The money should only be considered a bonus to getting the vaccine,” Valerie Ragland, interim CEO of Chatham Area Transit said. “The real incentive is your ability to help protect your life and the lives of others.”
Between the four organizations, the incentives program will touch close to 10,000 individuals.
