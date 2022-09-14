September 14, 2022 - Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, has teamed up with Village Walk Pharmacy and Messiah Lutheran Church to offer vaccine clinics to anyone with an appointment on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 12:30-4 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Messiah Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 1 West Ridge Road (across from Publix).

According to Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, the CDC and the FDA have approved the new, updated COVID-19 Bivalent Booster.

