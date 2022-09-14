September 14, 2022 - Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, has teamed up with Village Walk Pharmacy and Messiah Lutheran Church to offer vaccine clinics to anyone with an appointment on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 12:30-4 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Messiah Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 1 West Ridge Road (across from Publix).
According to Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, the CDC and the FDA have approved the new, updated COVID-19 Bivalent Booster.
“Individuals are eligible for a single booster dose of the BIVALENT COVID-19 Vaccine, if it has been at least two months since they have completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” she explained.
The following boosters are available at these vaccine clinics:
Pfizer Bivalent Booster (available to ages 12 and older)
Moderna Bivalent Booster (available to ages 18 and older)
Pierce added that “Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine brand that they originally received, while others may prefer to get a different booster. The CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. We will bill all vaccines through your insurance.”
