September 28, 2021 - Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, the Coastal Health District will offer Pfizer booster shots as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Georgia Department of Public Health. Booster doses have been approved for the following individuals who received Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago:
- Individuals aged 65 and older,
- Residents in long-term care settings,
- Individuals aged 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions, and
- Individuals aged 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of where they work or live.
Booster shots have not yet been approved for anyone who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines. Please note: not every health department has Pfizer vaccine available. The following locations do offer Pfizer vaccine by appointment, and can give booster doses to eligible individuals. Dates and hours vary at each location.
- Chatham Co. Health Dept. main clinic – 1395 Eisenhower Dr.
- Chatham Co. Health Dept. Annex (former EmployAbility building) – 1249 Eisenhower Dr.
- West Chatham Site @ Gulfstream – 171 Crossroads Parkway, Savannah
- Savannah Fire Station #3 – 121 East Oglethorpe Ave., Savannah
- Glynn Co. Health Department – 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick
- Effingham Co. Health Department – 802 Hwy. 119 South, Springfield
- Liberty Co. Health Dept. – 1113 East Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville
Please visit chdcovidvax.org for more details and to schedule an appointment. For assistance, you may also call the COVID-19 Vaccination Phone Bank at 912-230-5506 Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Coastal Health District continues to stress the importance of vaccination for all Georgians aged 12 and older. Vaccination is our best tool to protect lives and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state.
