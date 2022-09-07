Screenshot 2022-09-07 132042.png

September 7, 2022 - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has placed two new COVID-19 testing kiosks on Georgia Southern University’s campuses in Statesboro and Savannah, allowing access to free COVID-19 testing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The testing kiosks are located in central areas, including outside the Student Union on the Armstrong campus and outside the University Bookstore on the Statesboro campus.

