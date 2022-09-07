September 7, 2022 - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has placed two new COVID-19 testing kiosks on Georgia Southern University’s campuses in Statesboro and Savannah, allowing access to free COVID-19 testing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The testing kiosks are located in central areas, including outside the Student Union on the Armstrong campus and outside the University Bookstore on the Statesboro campus.
After completing a brief registration form, the kiosks dispense a test kit that includes a nasal swab, like other at-home tests, and instructions on collecting the specimen. Once the specimen is collected, it is safely packaged back into the kit and placed in the kiosk.
The specimens are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing. In many cases, individuals will receive notification of their test results by email or text within 48 hours of specimen collection.
“Having these kiosks on our campuses is another way the university is displaying its commitment to keeping our communities safe,” said Emily Rogers, director of Health Services for Georgia Southern University. “We appreciate the Georgia Department of Public Health’s continued assistance in these efforts, and for providing our students, faculty and staff with an easy, convenient, reliable way to test for COVID-19.”
These kiosks will also serve local communities to help meet COVID-19 testing needs throughout the area.
Pre-registration for testing at the kiosks is not required, but available at https://register.testandgo.com/. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests provided through a DPH kiosk, but for those individuals with insurance, their insurance will be billed for the test. A map of kiosk locations and a short video about using the kiosks can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
COVID-19 testing is one of many prevention measures, along with vaccination and booster doses, masking, and physical distancing, that protect you and others by reducing the chances of spreading COVID-19.
“Testing continues to play a significant role in limiting the spread of COVID-19,” said Jessica Schwind, epidemiologist and director of Georgia Southern’s Institute for Health Logistics and Analytics. “As we enter a new phase of this pandemic, it’s important we explore innovative ways to make testing more accessible and convenient in our communities.”
