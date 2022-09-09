September 9, 2022 - Stronger protection against COVID-19 is available in the Coastal Health District as all 8 county health departments now offer updated booster shots. These reformulated booster vaccines target the original strain of the COVID-19 virus plus the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. Most new cases reported in Georgia are caused by the BA.5 variant, which means the redesigned booster shots will offer better protection against the currently circulating virus.

“It’s not uncommon for vaccines to be tweaked as viruses mutate,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “You don’t get the same flu shot every fall because the vaccine is redesigned each year to be a better match to the dominant variants. These reformulated COVID boosters follow the same progression, with better protection against the COVID we have now, and not just the COVID of two years ago.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.