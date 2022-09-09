September 9, 2022 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) and members of the Georgia Developmental Disabilities Network (GDDN) have come together to host a COVID webinar about vaccines for children ages six months and older. The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. GCDD together with its partners are working together to make sure Georgians, especially those with intellectual developmental disabilities, in all communities throughout the state of Georgia have information and access to get vaccinated. The webinar will also focus on updated Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and available vaccines.

Guest speakers for the webinar include Dr. Yameika Head who is a pediatrician from Macon, Ga. and Dr. Natalia Benza, a pediatrician from Dunwoody, Ga. who focuses mainly on care for the Latina community. Dr. Amanda Cohn, Director, Division of Birth Defects and Infant Disorders at the CDC and a parent of a child with a disability will also speak at the webinar.

