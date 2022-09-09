September 9, 2022 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) and members of the Georgia Developmental Disabilities Network (GDDN) have come together to host a COVID webinar about vaccines for children ages six months and older. The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. GCDD together with its partners are working together to make sure Georgians, especially those with intellectual developmental disabilities, in all communities throughout the state of Georgia have information and access to get vaccinated. The webinar will also focus on updated Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and available vaccines.
Guest speakers for the webinar include Dr. Yameika Head who is a pediatrician from Macon, Ga. and Dr. Natalia Benza, a pediatrician from Dunwoody, Ga. who focuses mainly on care for the Latina community. Dr. Amanda Cohn, Director, Division of Birth Defects and Infant Disorders at the CDC and a parent of a child with a disability will also speak at the webinar.
“The DD Network has collaborated to offer informational webinars featuring metro Atlanta physicians and physicians form across the state to share their expertise about COVID. While our focus is towards parents and caregivers of children living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, we welcome all who are interested to join us,” said Naomi Williams, GCDD’s Covid-19 Vaccination Project Coordinator. “These physicians and experts can answer your questions about the COVID vaccines for children ages six months and up. This is another step in protecting our families and community. We understand that while we are excited about this opportunity, there might be parents and caregivers who may have concerns or questions that they'd like addressed before having their child vaccinated.”
This is a free event, but registration is required. American Sign Language, Closed Captioning and Spanish language supports will be available for participants. To register, click here. For more information about the COVID webinar, resources, or information about vaccines for children ages six months and older, visit www.gcdd.org.
