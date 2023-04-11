April 11, 2023 - 5:30 p.m. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Savannah Fire reported a partial collapse of the 3rd floor of the Federal Courthouse, located along Wright Square.
Savannah Fire asks that the public avoid Wright Square and the entire area between Whitaker St. and Drayton St., and Liberty St. and Broughton St. They have confirmed that 3 individuals received non-critical injuries and transported to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.