April 11, 2023 - Savannah Tree Foundation (STF) is hosting the second annual Green Gala on April 22 at Tiedeman Park.
This year, Savannah’s sustainable soiree falls on Earth Day and will use as many eco-conscious methods and materials as possible. The Green Gala will celebrate our urban forest, the many supporters who have contributed to the growth of our urban tree canopy, and support the mission of STF to protect and grow Chatham County’s urban forest through tree planting, community engagement, and advocacy.
STF will also honor longtime supporter Dale Thorpe as the 2023 Tree Champion. Dale’s dedicated passion for conservation and advocacy for the protection of trees for nearly 30 years helped Savannah become a leader in the urban forestry movement. The Green Gala name reflects Savannah’s lush tree canopy, as well as STF’s efforts to host the event with as many sustainable practices as possible.
“Savannah Tree Foundation is dedicated to both growing a greener future and adopting ‘greener’ practices in everything we do,” said Executive Director Zoe Rinker. “Last year’s Green Gala only generated four trash bags worth of waste thanks to composting, recycling, and smart reuse of materials.”
The event will start at 6pm with a cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by a four-course dinner and a presentation honoring 2023 Tree Champion Dale Thorpe.
“We are thrilled to be honoring Dale Thorpe this year. Her name is synonymous with the Savannah Tree Foundation and we owe so much of our history to her hard work,” Rinker added. “We look forward to celebrating our community members that continue to invest in the next generation of tree canopy in Chatham County.”
