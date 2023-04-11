GreenGala2022dining (2).jpg

April 11, 2023 - Savannah Tree Foundation (STF) is hosting the second annual Green Gala on April 22 at Tiedeman Park.

This year, Savannah’s sustainable soiree falls on Earth Day and will use as many eco-conscious methods and materials as possible. The Green Gala will celebrate our urban forest, the many supporters who have contributed to the growth of our urban tree canopy, and support the mission of STF to protect and grow Chatham County’s urban forest through tree planting, community engagement, and advocacy.

