April 12, 2021 - In celebration of National Library Week, renowned ice cream maker and Hollywood film producer Stratton Leopold and his wife, Mary, presented Live Oak Public Libraries with signed copies of their award-winning centennial book, "Leopold’s Ice Cream: A Century of Tasty Memories."
All 16 branches of Live Oak Public Libraries received copies of the book and one book was even added to the collection in the Kole Genealogy and Local History Room at Bull Street Library. Each year, the Live Oak Public Library typically hosts more than 1.1 million visitors, checks out over 1.1 million items, answers in excess of 485,000 questions, registers more than 555,000 computer sessions, and presents programs to nearly 125,000 patrons in Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.
“We recognize the important role local libraries play in communities, as they provide a place for lifelong learning and access to opportunities," said Leopold. "Through the donation of these books, we hope to share a unique look into the history of Savannah and tell the story of our ice cream parlor along with it.”
Leopold’s Ice Cream and Live Oak Public Libraries partnered to host the 11th Annual Creative Writing Challenge, where local school children are invited to submit poems for a chance to win an ice cream social. The challenge and this donation underscores Leopold's Ice Cream’s commitment to literacy, art, education and fostering creativity and expression in young people.
"Leopold’s Ice Cream: A Century of Tasty Memories" was written by best-selling author Melanie Bowden Simón. Wes Johnson is the talented graphic designer behind the iconic cover, depicting a perfect double scoop cone of Leopold’s super-premium, homemade ice cream overlaid with their classic logo.
The book was named a finalist for the 2020 International Book Awards in four categories: Biography, General Business, General History and United States History. It was also named one of the Best Cover Design finalists in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards (NGIBA) non-fiction category.
At this time, "Leopold’s Ice Cream: A Century of Tasty Memories" is available for purchase at E Shaver Booksellers on Bull St., Leopold’s Ice Cream's flagship location on Broughton St. and online at Leopold's Ice Cream's website, with proceeds benefiting local education initiatives in Savannah.
