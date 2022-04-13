April 13, 2022 - St. Joseph’s/Candler and Savannah Technical College have created two innovative programs to give employment, a full-time salary and free tuition while quickly developing students into healthcare professionals.
The two accelerated apprentice programs will give students the opportunity to obtain Certified Nurse Aide or Patient Care Technician certifications while going to school and working shifts at St. Joseph’s/Candler.
“This is a great example of how we can come together to creatively address workforce development, create new jobs and meet the healthcare needs of our community,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler. “Not only will these students earn a great wage, full-time benefits and practical, on-the-job training, but they will have their tuition covered while they go to Savannah Technical College, which is known for producing highly-skilled students ready for the workforce.”
“We know there is tremendous demand for healthcare workers, and we are excited to partner with St. Joseph’s/Candler to offer this accelerated healthcare training,” said Savannah Technical College President Dr. Kathy Love. “Thus far, our apprenticeship programs have centered around the manufacturing sector. We are pleased to see those opportunities for students expanded to our Certified Nurse Aide and Patient Care Technician training.”
Potential students will apply for a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) and Patient Care Technician (PCT) position at St. Joseph’s/Candler and at Savannah Tech simultaneously.
Students will work part-time at St. Joseph’s/Candler and attend classes part-time at Savannah Technical College while earning a full-time salary for the duration of the program. St. Joseph’s/Candler will pay for tuition and fees for the Nurse Aide Accelerated program at Savannah Tech and a state program covers fees for the PCT program.
The Nurse Aide Accelerated program is eight-weeks long and the PCT program is 18-weeks long.
For all the details, visit www.sjchs.org/CNA-PCT-apprentice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.