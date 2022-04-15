April 15, 2022 - J.C. Lewis Ford, Georgia’s oldest Ford Dealer, held a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month for a new Ford Dealership and Quick Lane Service Center at 501 Memorial Blvd in Pooler, Georgia. J.C. Lewis Ford retained Savannah-based architecture firm Hussey, Gay, Bell and West Construction Company.
“Our goal is always to meet the needs of our customers. We continue to provide more locations to choose from while maintaining the level of service that has kept us in business for so long,” said Walter Lewis of J.C. Lewis Ford. “We’ve taken great pride in serving Savannah, Statesboro, Hinesville, and now Pooler. J.C. Lewis is proud to be part of the city of Pooler and its surrounding areas.”
The new 54,500 square-foot facility is powered by solar panels. It offers modern energy-efficient systems and the interior comforts customers have come to expect from J.C. Lewis and Ford. It also features a new Quick-Lane service center, servicing all-makes, where customers won’t need an appointment and can get service while they wait, even on evenings and weekends. Other features include EV charging stations, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi area, and modern amenities.
J.C. Lewis Ford has served the communities surrounding Savannah, Georgia, since 1912 with expansion to Statesboro in 2014, Hinesville in 2016, and now Pooler. J.C. Lewis employs a team of 300 with more to come with the Pooler expansion, including sales advisers, highly trained and certified service technicians, and financing experts with a special responsibility to each other and the community to maintain the core principles of transparency, integrity, and service.
“J.C. Lewis Ford and the Lewis family have been pillars of our community for over 100 years. We’re proud to work with them to build this exciting new chapter in their storied history,” said Matt West, President of West Construction Company.
