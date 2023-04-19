Earth Angel Promo Image 1.jpg

April 19, 2023 - Telfair Museums has announced a new art installation, Earth Angel, at the Jepson Center. The inflatable sculpture consists of an expansive, reflective butterfly suspended from the atrium ceiling and will be on view through Spring 2024.

Creative duo, FriendsWithYou, was commissioned for Earth Angel after a successful presentation of BLOW UP: Inflatable Contemporary Art in 2022. Artists Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III designed the sculpture with a mission to foster connections among people and promote community building worldwide in mind.

