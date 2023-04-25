April 25, 2023 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will launch its celebration of Preservation Month in May with the annual Historic Preservation Awards on Thursday, May 4. The event gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at the Charles H. Morris Center, located at 10 E. Broad St. HSF will bestow the annual awards to individuals and organizations whose contributions demonstrate excellence in preservation in Savannah and Chatham County.
Previous winners of the coveted Historic Preservation Awards have included the Georgia Historical Society Research Center, the Persse Pharmacy and Corner Store, Clark Hall of Savannah College of Art and Design, and Starland Rehabilitation Project.
HSF will also present the Lee and Emma Adler Award for Preservation Advocacy. The award was established to honor the Adlers’ vast contributions to historic preservation in Savannah. The city is the historic and iconic landmark that it is today in great part because of the Adlers’ work, which began in the 1960s. They worked in their community, with Historic Savannah Foundation, and with local government agencies to implement preservation laws and education. HSF does not give this award every year. The organization bestows it only to those deserving of the title of “advocate” to honor two of the all-time greatest champions the preservation community has ever known.
The organization will also pay tribute to the late Jane Jacobs. Born May 4, 1916, Jacobs was an urbanist and activist who championed a community-based approach to city building. To celebrate her work in preservation and the anniversary of her birthday, a special birthday cake was served in her honor.
The event – designed as a fun, celebratory evening amongst friends – will include cocktails, a food truck, and plenty of networking opportunities.
“This will be a wonderful evening in Savannah honoring community members who have worked hard to preserve it. HSF is excited to bring everyone together again to commemorate the important role preservation has in our city,” said Assistant Director Colleen Reynolds. “We hope you’ll bring your families and join us on May 4 for the fun!”
Established in 1973 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Preservation Month is co-sponsored by local preservation groups, state historical societies, and business and civic organizations across the country. Throughout May, many observances are planned nationwide to promote historic places for the purpose of instilling national and community pride, promoting heritage tourism, and showing the social and economic benefits of historic preservation. In addition to the awards, HSF is also planning various events including a special edition lecture on May 18. Details will be released soon.
Tickets to the Preservation Awards are available for purchase by calling 912-233-7787 or visiting myhsf.org/events. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or patron for Preservation Month may call Colleen Reynolds at 912-233-7787 or email creynolds@myhsf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.