April 25, 2023 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will launch its celebration of Preservation Month in May with the annual Historic Preservation Awards on Thursday, May 4. The event gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at the Charles H. Morris Center, located at 10 E. Broad St. HSF will bestow the annual awards to individuals and organizations whose contributions demonstrate excellence in preservation in Savannah and Chatham County. 

Previous winners of the coveted Historic Preservation Awards have included the Georgia Historical Society Research Center, the Persse Pharmacy and Corner Store, Clark Hall of Savannah College of Art and Design, and Starland Rehabilitation Project.

