April 27, 2021 - The Savannah Police Department recently held a graduation ceremony celebrating 16 officers’ completion of training.
Class 328 went through weeks of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and specialized training at the SPD Professional Development Center. Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, City Manager Michael Brown, City Council members, and SPD Command Staff attended the ceremony to offer their congratulations to the graduates.
Mayor Johnson commended the officers saying, “We are excited for the 16 new members who are joining our already large family. You will serve with honor, you will serve with integrity, and you will serve us well.”
Chief Roy Minter congratulated the officers and reminded them of his expectations. “I trust that you will always conduct yourself in a manner that will validate the wisdom of my having selected you as opposed to the other nineteen unsuccessful candidates who wanted to wear the badge that is now on your chest,” said Chief Minter. “Please do not ever forget the high standards and expectations that we have for you as members of the Savannah Police Department.”
A full video of the graduation ceremony can be found on the Savannah Police Department's Facebook Page.
