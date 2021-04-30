April 30, 2021 - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia announced it is receiving $100,000 from The Humana Foundation to assist with mobile food pantries in Coastal Georgia. The investment will help America’s Second Harvest improve access to nutritious food by providing direct assistance to rural communities disproportionately affected by hunger.
“Throughout our response to this health and economic crisis, mobile food pantries have become a critical solution to helping us reach our neighbors in need. We are grateful to The Humana Foundation for supporting our efforts of expanding mobile food pantries to better serve rural communities, including Black households, that experience high rates of food insecurity.” said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest.
“Improving food security is one of The Humana Foundation’s core areas of focus. In communities where nutritious foods are inaccessible due to proximity, financial circumstances, and other barriers, this gap leads to preventable chronic diet-related conditions like diabetes and heart disease. The Humana Foundation is proud to continue our partnership with Feeding America as we work to achieve greater health equity and our shared goal of ensuring that everyone has the nourishment necessary to achieve and sustain positive health and well-being outcomes,” said Walter Woods, CEO of The Humana Foundation.
They have identified three counties, Montgomery, Candler and Toombs that have a higher RUCC (Rural-Urban Continuum Codes) ranking than the majority of the counties that they serve. In 2020, Second Harvest distributed nearly 1 million pounds at Mobile Food Pantries within the three counties and are on schedule to host at least one Mobile Food Pantry each quarter in each of these counties for 2021. Mobile Food Pantries are a critical solution to feeding the needs of rural communities that are faced with food desert situations. This grant has enabled Second Harvest to add a Mobile Food Pantry Coordinator who will add new locations and increase the total pounds that are distributed.
Mobile food pantries are a promising solution for addressing challenges, such as distributing foods that are more perishable and reaching underserved communities. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has been able to adapt mobile pantry programs to adhere to CDC guidelines and reach communities in need.
To learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger, visit www.helpendhunger.org.
