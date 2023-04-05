Photo — Gratitude Gala 2023.jpg
April 5, 2023 - Georgia Southern University recently hosted its annual Gratitude Gala to recognize key donors for their longtime support of institutional initiatives.

“The people in this room represent Georgia Southern’s most loyal alumni, friends, faculty, staff, corporations and foundations, each of whom has given $25,000 or more to the University, equipping our mission of helping students reach their academic and career goals,” said Trip Addison, vice president for University Advancement, to the crowd. “Each one of you has gone above and beyond in your support of the University, and for each student who is chasing an incredible dream, your support is helping them to take hold of it.

