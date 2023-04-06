April 6, 2023 - The Candler Clays Charity Shoot and Auction is in its 21st year and its growth and impact shows no signs of slowing down. The enduring popularity of this event is good news for cancer patients and their families across the region, as all funds go to St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundations’ Advancements in Cancer Care initiatives in Savannah, Bluffton, Hilton Head and surrounding regions.

Candler Clays is an annual two-day event combining a charity auction of items donated by local merchants and a clay shooting competition at the Forest City Gun Club. Since its inception two decades ago, the Clays event has raised $2.17 million for the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion at St. Joseph’s/Candler.

