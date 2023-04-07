Gulfstream's-2019-Service-Center.20230406.jpg
April 7, 2023 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has announced the continued expansion of its Gulfstream Customer Support Savannah-based maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) footprint at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. The latest expansion will create 250 new jobs and adds to the two existing Savannah-based service centers, the most recent of which opened in 2019. 

This second phase of the new Savannah service center expansion represents a $98.5 million investment and an additional 200,000 square feet/18,580 square meters and continues Gulfstream Customer Support’s strategic network growth around the world. Like all new Gulfstream facilities, the new Savannah service center is being designed and built for sustainable operations.

