August 10, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate has announced that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing for the Chesnutt House, located at 701 Whitaker St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District, recently won the Homes with a History category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021.
“We were thrilled to have five of our listings selected as finalists in the 2021 competition, but it’s truly humbling to have one of our listings voted as the national winner of the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt, whose listing for the Saussy Mansion in Savannah, Ga. was also a finalist in the contest. “We’ve always known that Savannah has some of the most stunning homes in the nation and believe the Hostess City is unmatched in its beauty, charm and architectural excellence.”
In June, the Chesnutt House, an exceptional 1897 Queen Anne Victorian home listed by Donegan, was named one of 66 finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021 — a month-long annual online promotion held on HGTV.com. At the close of public voting on August 4, the Chesnutt House had earned the most votes in the Homes with a History category and was named the winner as well as an HGTV fan favorite.
“The Chesnutt House is a museum-quality historic home with stunning Victorian architecture and a premier location directly across from Forsyth Park,” said Donegan, the home’s listing agent and Seabolt Real Estate’s 2020 Agent of the Year. “I’m pleased that my clients had this amazing opportunity to showcase their home on the national stage and am truly thankful to the Savannah community for their support.”
The Chesnutt House features exceptional architectural details, including original fireplaces, Moorish fretwork, stained glass windows, oak trim and sweeping parlors. Additional highlights include an elegant veranda, twin copper-roofed belvederes framed by wisteria, a swimming pool, garage parking and private walled courtyard. This award-winning residence is currently listed for sale.
Each year, the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt showcases extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes and Waterside Homes. All finalists are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®.
Learn more at seaboltrealestate.com.
