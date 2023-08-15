August 15, 2023 - With heat index values predicted to exceed 110 degrees, the City of Savannah and partner agencies are making facilities available to help residents stay cool. 

This is the fifth day of extreme weather this summer with heat indexes surpassing 110 degrees. Today, a heat advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. in the Savannah area with a forecast of heat index values reaching 110 to 114 degrees. 

