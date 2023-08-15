August 15, 2023 - With heat index values predicted to exceed 110 degrees, the City of Savannah and partner agencies are making facilities available to help residents stay cool.
This is the fifth day of extreme weather this summer with heat indexes surpassing 110 degrees. Today, a heat advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. in the Savannah area with a forecast of heat index values reaching 110 to 114 degrees.
Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precaution if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible.
Through the 100% Savannah Plan, approved in March of 2020, the City of Savannah is fully committed to a future where safe, clean renewable energy transforms economic opportunity, improves community health and well-being and protects our natural environment.
All City Community Centers and Pools are open as follows for Tuesday Aug. 15:
- Grant Center
- 1310 Richards Ave.
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eastside Regional Center
- 415 Goebel Ave.
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hudson Hill Center
- 2227 Hudson St.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Delaware Center
- 1815 Lincoln St.
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tompkins Regional Center
- 2333 Ogeechee Road
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Windsor Forest Regional Center
- 414 Briarcliff Circle
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- W.W. Law Regional Center
- 900 E. Bolton St.
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bowles C. Ford
- 1900 Stiles Ave.
- 4 to 6 p.m.
- Daffin
- 1301 E. Victory Dr.
- 1:30 to 6 p.m.
- W.W. Law
- 900 E. Bolton St.
- 4 to 6 p.m.
- Tompkins
- 2333 Ogeechee Road
- 1:30 to 6 p.m.
Homeless Service Provider Partners are also extending hours and services to serve persons experiencing homelessness:
- Union Mission
- 120 Fahm St.
- 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Salvation Army
- 3100 Montgomery St.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Old Savannah City Mission
- 2414 Bull St.
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Come as You are Deliverance Ministry
- 4429 Skidaway Road
- 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Live Oak Public Libraries
The City of Savannah is also actively enforcing equine heat safety ordinances which impact several local tour companies. When the heat index exceeds 110 degrees (or when the actual temperature reaches 95 degrees), horse-drawn carriages shall not be allowed to operate on City streets. Horses can either be kept at their stands to keep cool or returned to their stables if they can safely do so. The Office of Special Events, Film, and Tourism enforces these rules and all local horse carriage tour businesses have received reminders of the rules.
