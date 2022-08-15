Leopold Ice Cream 100thCelebration

Customers, friends and family celebrate the 100th Birthday of Leopold Ice Cream Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 at Leopold Ice Cream store on Broughton Street in Savannah, Ga. 

 Stephen B. Morton

August 15, 2022 - Leopold’s Ice Cream will celebrate 103 years of tasty memories with its annual Block Party on Aug. 20 from 1-7 p.m. The event will take place at the flagship store, located at 212 E. Broughton Street, and is free and open to the public. 

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are so excited to be able to celebrate with the community again this year,” said Leopold’s Ice Cream owner Stratton Leopold.  “This is our way of saying thank you to the Savannah community for its support for more than a century.”

