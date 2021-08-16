August 16, 2021 - Step Up Savannah, Inc. has received a $10,000 grant from the Bank of America Foundation to support its work in financial literacy and workforce development. The grant will allow the agency to continue serving those in the Savannah-Chatham area who are living in asset poverty.
“Citizens in Chatham County are more likely to be asset-poor than average Georgians and are less able to respond to unexpected events such as sudden loss of income or unforeseen medical expenses. COVID-19 has only exasperated these growing inequities. Many of our residents who are low-wage working families are unable to take advantage of asset-building opportunities such as obtaining higher-paying jobs, having savings, buying a home, or obtaining postsecondary credentials” said, Alicia Johnson, executive director of Step Up Savannah.
While Savannah is a city rich in human, natural, and creative resources, thousands of its residents—at least 22% of the city’s residents live in income poverty (Prosperity Now, 2020). Georgia’s asset poverty rate is 27.3 percent, while the national rate is 24.1 percent (Prosperity Now, 2020). Comparing this to Savannah’s asset poverty rate of 35.5 percent means that more than one in three Savannah households is without sufficient net worth to navigate the loss of a job (Prosperity Now, 2020).
“The impact StepUp Savannah has on meeting specific needs in our community grows each year,” said Patrick O’Neil, President, Bank of America Savannah. “We look forward to seeing how this investment helps them make even greater strides with workforce development in our lower-income communities.”
Step Up’s Programing combines asset-building concepts, financial literacy, workforce development, benefits cliff planning and resource screenings. The program also helps participants expand social capital and connect to community resources.
“Step Up Savannah wants to express our utmost gratitude and appreciation to Bank of America who help make our service to the community possible,” said Alicia M. Johnson, executive director of Step of Savannah. “It is because of our partners that we can assist individuals on their path to economic mobility and move the needle in the right direction for the community, one person at a time.”
To volunteer, sign up for programs or to donate, visit www.stepupsavannah.org.
